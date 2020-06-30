eBay is celebrating the return of the Series with discounts up to 60% on TV and the soundbar

On the occasion of the return of the Series, eBay has launched a new promotion that allows you to enjoy discounts up to 60% on TV and the soundbarwith free shipping. In the list we also find a dongle such as the NOW TV Stick with a one-month sport, but let’s see what’s interesting.

Among the televisions, the OLED 55B9 of LG, with screen OLED 55-inch it can be purchased at 999 Euroand is being sold by a dealer that has the 96,7% positive feedback, and also reliable. In discount you’ll also find the Samsung UE50TU7172 50-inch Ultra HD 4K LED, which is proposed to 349,90 Euro. TCL offers the 65EC780 65-inch to 843,99 Euro, for a savings of 155 Euros compared to the previous price of 998 Euro. Front of the Philips, the 70PUS7304 by 70-inch instead, it passes to 799 Eurothat is 33% less from the list price of 1.199 Euro. As to Sony, instead, the 75XG8096 by 75-inch Ultra HD 4K is available at 1.191 € 99.

Moving on to the soundbar, the Samsung HW-R450 2.1-channel is available at 155,99 Eurowhile the kit soundbar + subwoofer HW-R550 always Samsung switches to 149 Euro. Also interesting is the HWK355 to 131,99 Euro.

Finally, the Now TV Stick with a month of Sport can be purchased at € 29.99.