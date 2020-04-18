Eco anxiety, anxiety climate… the solution to save the planet ?

The water in the canals, to Venice, back to crystal clear.The birds singing, you hear everywhere, even in the city. The emission of CO 2 decreases dramatically, leading to the heavens purest air and most breathable. Aerial photos from China that show how pollution has decreased… in The middle of the human drama caused by the coronavirus, we will have had a thin comfort : see nature take back color. As we said the philosopher Frédéric Lenoir, ” while we wore masks, the planet breathed “. A meager satisfaction, certainly, but a satisfaction all the same which reminds us that our mind is often more affected than we think by the environmental. Because our moral also depends on the state of nature. And when it is damaged, polluted, defiled, we do not feel well.

This sadness, inner suffering, related to the destruction of landscape now has a name : the “solastalgie” (others prefer to speak of” eco-anxiety “, but the expression is less pretty). A kind of nostalgia for the beauty vanished from our planet. This is one of the concepts most discussed in ecology today and that could well make a difference. The term was coined by the australian philosopher Glenn Albrecht in 2003, whose major book, ” The Emotions of the Earth “, has just been published in France. He relied on the experience of the inhabitants of the Hunter Valley in Australia. They lived in a place that is rustic and beautiful, a little corner of paradise, up to this gigantic open-pit mines will be dug, creating a hell of industrial pollution terrible, ugliness crippling, horrific crash. As a result, a deep sense of sadness, discouragement – sometimes with physical and psychological conditions – seized of the premises. To describe the damage caused among his fellow-citizens, Albrecht coined the term ” solastalgie “, which refers to ” the pain of having lost a place to which it was attached “. A concept that is today a great success, adopted by many thinkers and activists eco – friendly to begin with Naomi Klein in “Plan B for the planet : the green New Deal,” (ed Actes Sud) — and now studied at the university, of thesis of 3rd cycle it being even devoted to them. “The interest of the solastalgie, it is that it addresses the practical impact of the destruction of nature on people,” explains Alexandre Lacroix, the editorial director of “Philosophy Magazine” and author of “in Front of the beauty of nature” (Allary Editions). How, for example, the visual or sound pollution can have consequences on the psyche of the human being. Too often, the discourse on ecological is a little abstract and cold : it refers to reports that are encrypted, the levels of CO 2, it refers to the carbon footprint… Not always easy to represent. So if you’re talking to someone from this end of the field that he loved and which has been cemented or converted into a discharge, all in a row, it will include… The solastalgie allows you to resume a link that is simpler, more emotional landscapes. “To highlight the aesthetic dimension of ecological disaster, this is echoed by many people. Moreover, it is based on the feelings solastalgiques that the German Greens were able to experience electoral success. As they spoke of global warming, their discourse remained too theoretical. But when they began to evoke the pain to see the Black Forest damaged by pollution, a lot more voters adhered to their views.

The term eco-anxiety is too negative, too scary. While the solastalgie is more wide, more open. Alice Desbiolles, doctor

The doctor Alice Desbiolles, specialist in environmental health, which animates the page Facebook ” The Stétho Alice “, has first introduced this concept in France (a book on the topic is planned for the autumn).

“The solastalgie and eco-anxiety are the same thing. It is the moral distress related to the destruction of its environment. But I find that the term eco-anxiety is too negative, too scary. While the term solastalgie is more wide, more open. He had a lot of success as it put a word on the evils felt by many. I get a number of testimonies : some will be disrupted by the fires in Australia, others by the global warming or the destruction of the species. But all will experience this solastalgie…”

There are these extreme natural events that are raging in the far distance, and that we are concerned about. There is also what is happening around us, which affects our privacy and our memories. Well, Juliet, 43 years old, “she says, heart still tight,” the construction of a railway line in Seine-Maritime, region of the family home where [elle a] spent many a holiday ” : “For years, they built rails, disfiguring of the charming villages, éventrant of the prairies… It is quite the bucolic landscape that had nurtured my childhood that has been cancelled. I still feel the sadness. “Bernadette Kaars is also experiencing this sense of loss. This teacher retired 61-year-old, moved to the Tigné, Maine-et-Loire, suffers since a few years, following the installation of wind turbines at 850 meters from his house. “This has very much affected my husband and me. It is a daily pain. The wind turbines are huge, they are seen of all our windows. You feel literally weighed down by their presence. And the fact that they are in motion captures attention. They are totally switched on to the landscape ! Not to mention the noise is perpetual, and the blinking lights in the night. This was a charming bucolic environment has become an industrial vision… It is very depressing. “Situation preposterous where a process is supposed to combat the pollution creates even more visual pollution, noise, etc To sadness, combined with anger : the couple’s home has lost its real estate value. The ex-teacher said to have the impression that ” everything is decided in Paris, that there was no consideration for the rural “. But this rage has also led her to engage within the Federation Sustainable Environment and to mitigate against the installation of wind turbines (a case of more frequent occurrence, since, in France, seven out of ten projects create today an appeal before the administrative courts). “The fact that I fight against such an injustice has done me well, it is a real psychotherapy,” she says. It is without doubt the best way to cure the solastalgie.

“To fight the depression related to the destruction of nature, nothing is worth a fight to defend the environment,” confirms Alice Desbiolles. Is this not also the story of Greta Thunberg, who, in the throes of serious psychological problems – she ate more, spoke more, and was restored by a strike to the climate and campaigning actively across the planet ? Greta Thunberg, the first and most famous solastalgique of the world ? The image of the formula of the poet Hölderlin, ” where grows the risk also grows that which saves “. This could bring us into this era of the ” symbiocène “, announced by Glenn Albrecht with accents of a prophet of new age, where the human being will live finally in harmony with nature. The solastalgie will she be the engine of the green revolution ?

SMALL PRECISE ECO-PATHOLOGY

In his book, “Emotions of the Land” (ed The Links That Release), the australian philosopher Glenn Albrecht proposes new terms to describe the ecological situation of today and the feelings that it provokes in us. Sometimes surprising, always stimulating. Glossary.

SOLASTALGIE

Feeling of distress caused by the degradation of the environment. More specifically, the desolation proven in the face of the devastation of a natural beloved, which is part of our identity, and for which we feel nostalgia.

PSYCHOTERRATIQUE

The relation between the psyche and the biophysical environment, between mental health and the state of the planet.

DEFICIT DISORDER NATURE

Lack of empathy for the natural world and plant. Is seen particularly in individuals who have grown up in an urban environment, without direct experience of nature – a disorder that can degenerate into a ” écophobie “, or fear of nature.

The ANTHROPOCENE

Current period when the human being dominates brutally the Earth, the exploits and destroys it.

SYMBIOCÈNE

Era, to come, of the history of the Earth where people live in harmony with nature, where the imprint of humans will be reduced to the maximum.

ÉCOPARALYSIE

State of persons aware of the environmental emergency, but be unable to act (often because of the magnitude of the task)

TIERRATRAUMA

State of “solastalgie” acute. For example, when a fire destroys your immediate environment.

TERRAFURIE

Extreme anger caused by the self-destructive inclinations of the industrial society and technology.