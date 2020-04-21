Ed Sheeran: a generous donor of 1 million pounds to associations british! – Actu Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is at this time confined in his house in Suffolk, his native region. And the singer reportedly donated a large sum of money to numerous local associations. According to the newspaper the Sun, he would have offered, in all, 1 million books including a children’s hospital in the city of Ipswic, and many other works of charity.

“This is a period horrible, and Ed wanted to help as he could. He has divided a huge amount of money to local associations to help his community. Ed is really involved in his region and knows that her donation will make a big difference.”, according to an anonymous source to The Sun.

Ed Sheeran takes advantage of the confinement to write a song per day

Ed Sheeran has been very quiet these last few months. The artist has not yet spoken publicly about the pandemic. His last message on the social networking date of December 2019, where he announces that he wants to take a break. “I promise to be back with new music when the time is right after having lived a little more to have things to write.”, wrote the interpreter of “Shape Of You” on Instagram.

The fans have even heard of the singer thanks to Niall Horan has revealed that Ed Sheeran took advantage of this confinement to create a song per day. The ex-1D has also revealed to Beats 1: “Ed Sheeran said : ‘I started a challenge to myself. I’ll try to write a song per day before the breakfast. If I can pull out a great song of this confinement period, I won.'”