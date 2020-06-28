Ed Sheeran: a look back at the global success of “Think out loud” – News of Ed Sheeran

The song chosen as the third single from the album, “x”

On September 24, 2014, Ed Sheeran is officially introduced to the song “Thinking out loud”. After having conquered a good part of the planet with his album “+”, the British intends to continue his musical career to the international level. In 2014, one of the English artists of the most rich offers us a second album that is sold, in the first place, with the release of the single “Sing”. After you have revealed a second single, “don’t”, Ed Sheeran decided to put up his song “Thinking Out Loud”. Very quickly, the magic, and the only one that won many records in the four corners of the world.

Exceptional performance

Ranked n°1 in many countries (Australia, Denmark, Scotland, Ireland, Usa, New Zealand, etc), the song “Thinking aloud” go, naturally, your sales figures will soar. In 2017, Ed Sheeran himself, announces that it has reached the threshold to enable him to obtain a diamond disc. With more than 10 million copies sold and listened to in streaming, “Think out loud” is one of the few songs that have exceeded this threshold legendary. On YouTube, the numbers seem a little more crazy. In just a couple of months, Ed Sheeran manages to surpass the billion views. And this is only the beginning. Through the years, the music video for “Thinking out loud”, continues to see a counter of panic, until reaching, by the year 2020, the bar of the 3 million visits! With this success, Ed Sheeran is in the top 15 of the most frequently viewed videos on YouTube. A ranking in which, for the record, another of its successes : “the Shape of You”, with 4.8 million visits on June 1, 2020.

A song multirécompensée

The rewards acquired through the international forums are another good indicator of the success of a song. With “Thinking Out Loud Ed Sheeran confirms his status as a singer should, winning several prestigious awards. Among the most notable, a Grammy Award for song of the year in 2016, and a second Grammy Award the same year for best performance pop.

A popular song for weddings

One is often asked about the reasons for the success of a song. To “Think out loud”, one of the themes of reflection is located on the side of the ceremonies of love. With his romantic ballad (and associated clip), Ed Sheeran is a guest at many weddings around the world. On the Web, many married couples who have shared their opening of the ball on the notes, imagined and recorded by the that is also presented as a generous donor. It was not so much to contribute to the overall success of the “Think aloud”, one of the best loved songs of the fans of the singer in all his musical repertoire.