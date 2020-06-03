Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry will sing for the heroes of the health crisis

The concerts to support staff responding to the health crisis continues. In the month of April last, Lady Gaga has collected more than $ 128 million of donations thanks to the “One World: Together at Home”. An event of historic proportions that had brought together the biggest stars. It is time, it is Australia that is about to take an initiative in solidarity to thank the staff in the front line in the fight against the COVID-19.

Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry live on 20 June

The event called the “Thank You Concert” will take place on June 20 and will be livestreamé. In the program, more than 20 artists are expected, including local stars, but also international such as Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry but also Michael Bublé. Very listened to in Australia, the three singers have agreed to participate in the event. According to the organizers, the goal of “Thank You Concert” is “showcase the amazing work and the stories of those who helped protect Australians during the pandemic of the COVID-19”.

Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry : engaged against the COVID-19

Despite its musical break, Ed Sheeran has expressed many times his support during this crisis. The interpreter of “Shape of you” has made several calls for donations and has even offered 1 million pounds in the United Kingdom. Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy shortly before the confinement. During this period, the singer has, therefore, taken care to remain safely in his home with Orlando Bloom. However, she was keen to accompany his fans by revealing his new single “Daisies” and confirming the release of his new album this summer : “I’ll release this album this year, quarantine or not, because we’re not going to let this virus stop us from dancing, even if we dance in our houses.”, she declared.