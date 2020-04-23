Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bruno Mars… Their concerts are broadcast during the festival virtual PlayOn – Actu Ed Sheeran

All the greatest concerts already performed together in a single place! It is the idea of Warner Music Group, which organizes a festival of virtual more than 72 hours from 24 to 26 April.

During three days, visitors can discover the lives past 65 label artists including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Roddy Ricch.

Among the other concerts broadcast, the public will be able to discover those Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

These performances will be found on the website of the festival and on the Youtube channel on Songkick. The revenue generated by PlayOn will be returned to the Fund of struggle against the Covid-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The artists met at them for the “One World: Together At Home”

As all the musical events had to be cancelled in response to the global pandemic of sars coronavirus, the trend is to the concerts online. There are some days, more than 127 million dollars have been collected to help in the fight against the Covid-19 by the benefit concert “One World: Together at Home”. Lady Gaga, John Legend, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith… many artists have performed home support to personal caregivers.

An album of 79 titles, including the live concert “One World: Together at Home” has just been published with All proceeds going to streaming of the compilation will go to the fund of the WHO.