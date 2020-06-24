Ed Sheeran : his great passion for the tattoos – Upd Ed Sheeran

More than a hundred tattoos

It is a total that can give the feeling of vertigo to all those that proudly display one or two tattoos. With over a hundred tattoos, Ed Sheeran is more than caress to the drawings in the skin. With that number, it is quite obvious to find many universes, and reasons more or less crazy. Ed Sheeran has just one day decided to get a tattoo of a bear with a red color in the form of a Teddy Bear, a koala, a lizard, a phoenix, number 5, planet, lion, and many others.

More original, Ed Sheeran has a tattoo of an autograph of the singer Damien Rice, the logo of the Heinz tomato ketchup, or even the name of an album of his good friend Taylor Swift. We can also mention the tattoo of Ed Sheeran in the form of a cup of tea, or a big tree in the arm.

Tattoos are very personal, related to your story

A priori, the tattoos of Ed Sheeran may seem very crazy, and give an impression of disorder. In reality, each tattoo of the british singer has a special meaning, and is carried out in direct connection with his personal history. The koala, for example, is a tattoo in memory of your trip to Australia.

The pink, the number 5 or even the planet, are all the tattoos that make reference to their albums, their songs and their success all over the world. Through the game, one can easily guess that Ed Sheeran is a big fan of the tomato sauce, he loves Lego, tea, and teddy bears !

Tattoos are not always very successful

Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and, therefore, of Ed Sheeran, a lot of artists that have at least once in their life has faced a tattoo lost (which reminds us of the famous tattoo in japanese of Ariana Grande). By the consent of the British himself, Ed Sheeran, at times, has made the wrong choice of tattoos (or tattoo artist).

In 2017, which will be included in the list of English artists of the richest confessed to having entrusted one of his tattoos to the actress Saoirse Ronan, with a surprising result. The proof that it is always important to choose the person to whom we should trust a part of your body to give a touch of indelible.

Tattoos, almost exclusively, carried out in the arms

With over a hundred tattoos, one can believe that the body of Ed Sheeran is covered in various colorful patterns. In reality, the british singer has taken the decision to focus the majority of his tattoos on his upper body, and more particularly in the arms. The rhythm of their creations, it is difficult though to imagine that Ed Sheeran is going to keep them for a long time your face or legs, free of any reference to his career or his personal life.