Ed Sheeran : his songs and times for auditions anywhere in the world – Actu Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran : the troubadour who inspired a whole generation

With only four studio albums, Ed Sheeran has become one of the most well known singers, flattered and respected in the world. He has sold millions of albums, insured touring the world’s insane success and collaborated with the greatest artists. The redhead English to irish heritage, combines the hats of singer, musician and composer. Less than 30 years, who is the singer of the richest people in the Uk, to invest his fortune in the real estate sector and of the multiplication of gifts.

The troubadour shows, despite its status as a certain simplicity, to the guitar hung and his pop-rock classic. He remains passionate about music and likes artists with musical styles as diverse as : pop, hip-hop, chanson, electro… His most recent album, “N°6 Collaborations Project” (2019), it compiles 15 songs performed with singers such as Justin Bieber, Eminem, Khalid, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, or Stormzy.

Ed Sheeran also appreciate the occasions and surprise them with versions of their own hits like “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears or “Wonderwall” of Oasis. Now, it is he who inspires the singers and musicians in the world, who come to the tele-hooks of the music.

The times of the greatest hits of Ed Sheeran

If there are three titles of the star, which are very popular for the auditions, these are the hits “Perfect”, “the Shape of You” and “Think out loud”. In the Uk, where Ed Sheeran is regarded as the artist of the decade, the covers of these titles can be found in most of the major TELEVISION programs like The Voice or The X Factor.

In France, Ed Sheeran also knows a great success with the candidates of the tv-brackets of the music. In 2018, for The Voice of France, is Casanova, who performed “Perfect” at the end of the auditions. In The Voice of 5, is Tamara and Nick Mallen sang “Think aloud” for a Battle very successful. In Belgium, it is the young William, who surprised the jury of The Voice Kids, with an improvisation of “the Way” on guitar. No country is an exception, and will not be covered sublime, both in the Philippines and in the Netherlands, as well as in all anglo-saxon countries.

Ed Sheeran invites you to a duo during a hearing

In 2015, Ed Sheeran walk quietly in a shopping center in Canada, in jeans and a plaid shirt. He listens to a young girl who sang one of his hits, the famous “Thinking aloud”. Filmed live on a mobile phone, the singer intervenes during the concert, and occurs by surprise, in a duo with the young debutante of 13 years. The video that circulated on social networks and the media. Ed Sheeran surprised, still and always, by its simplicity and spontaneity.

The star that has known moments of galerius in his childhood, as well as of the hearings, a supporter of young artists and is very close to their fans. That’s good, by focusing on its successes in the spotlight…