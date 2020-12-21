ED SHEERAN IS ABOUT TO RETURN WITH A CHRISTMAS SURPRISE: NEW SINGLE COMING?

Ed Sheeran thinks about saving Christmas (and 2020) with new music. The British artist has surprisingly announced the arrival of what appears to be a single to be released at 12.00 (Italian time) on Monday 21 December.

He made it known himself through a mysterious post I published on his social accounts, accompanied by the copy “a Christmas present”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

For Ed Sheeran, 2020 was a year away from the scene, during which he devoted himself entirely to private life. He and his wife Cherry Seaborn had their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

According to the well-informed, the new single from Ed will soon be titled “The Afterglow” . What is certain is that this is the first unreleased from “No.6 Collaborations Project” , his latest duet album released in the summer of 2019 and which was attended by names of the caliber of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Bruno Mars and many others.