Ed Sheeran, its a nice gesture towards its employees – Actu Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has the hand on the heart. Since the beginning of this global health crisis, the singer of “Put It All On Me” is concerned for its employees. Having opened in 2019 his own bar in London, the Bertie Blossoms, the employees who work there were forced to suspend their professional activity. Thus, many people feared for their salary.

But for Ed Sheeran and his partner Stuart Camp, it sounded like a no-brainer, they have continued to pay with their own money, and refusing the help of the taxpayer. In an interview with the Sun, their spokesman explained : “The company, whose owners are Ed Sheeran and Stuart Camp, will not accept any proposal of the government, whether a loan or a thus, or this kind of things”.