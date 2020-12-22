CELEBRITIES

ED SHEERAN RELEASES NEW SONG “AFTERGLOW”

Posted on

Ed Sheeran gave us the most beautiful of Christmas presents. This is the unreleased single  “Afterglow”, available from 12.00 on Monday 21 December.

Get comfortable, take a few minutes, and click play below!

“Afterglow is a song I wrote last year and I wanted to release for you – comments Ed via social media – It’s not the first single of the next album, it’s just a song that I love and I hope you love too. Enjoy it! Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve in safety and happiness. Now I return to my father’s land, bye “.

For the British artist, 2020 was a year away from the scene, during which he became a father for the first time. In fact, he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

“Afterglow” comes a year and a half away from  “No.6 Collaborations Project”, the last duet album released by Ed Sheeran in the summer of 2019 and which was attended by names of the caliber of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, and many others.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.6K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top