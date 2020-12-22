ED SHEERAN RELEASES NEW SONG “AFTERGLOW”

Ed Sheeran gave us the most beautiful of Christmas presents. This is the unreleased single “Afterglow”, available from 12.00 on Monday 21 December.

Get comfortable, take a few minutes, and click play below!

“Afterglow is a song I wrote last year and I wanted to release for you – comments Ed via social media – It’s not the first single of the next album, it’s just a song that I love and I hope you love too. Enjoy it! Christmas holidays and New Year’s Eve in safety and happiness. Now I return to my father’s land, bye “.

For the British artist, 2020 was a year away from the scene, during which he became a father for the first time. In fact, he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

“Afterglow” comes a year and a half away from “No.6 Collaborations Project”, the last duet album released by Ed Sheeran in the summer of 2019 and which was attended by names of the caliber of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Bruno Mars, and many others.