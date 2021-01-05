CELEBRITIES

ED SHEERAN: THE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF “AFTERGLOW” COMES STRAIGHT TO THE HEART

Ed Sheeran has released an unreleased version of  “Afterglow”, his new song (the only one in 2020) released on December 21st.

This is the acoustic version, accompanied by a video clip that appears to have been shot in a recording studio. Check it out below!

“Afterglow is a song I  wrote last year that I wanted to release for you  – Ed revealed via social media –  It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song that I love and hope you love too. Enjoy it! the Christmas holidays and the New Year in safety and happiness. Now I am going back to my father’s land, bye “.

For the British artist, 2020 was a year away from the scene, during which he became a father for the first time. In fact, he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

On the occasion of the release of “Afterglow”, Ed Sheeran has launched a new challenge on TikTok which consists of duetting with the singer on the notes of the single. To participate, just go to Ed’s official account and follow the instructions. Have fun! 

