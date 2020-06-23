Ed Sheeran was the artist most played in 2019 – News of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran at the top. With the successes of the headlights as “Perfect”, to “Think out loud”, “the Shape of You”, or even “Photography”, the british artist has enjoyed a huge success from several years ago. The singer is breaking records and is one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Therefore, it is not a coincidence that their old songs are still aired and listened to in a loop. According to a classification established by the company Phonographic Performance Limited, with headquarters in the uk, Ed Sheeran is the artist most played, dethroning the passage, Calvin Harris, Sam Smith, Pink, or even George Ezra, Coldplay and Maroon 5.

Among the list of most played songs in the year 2019, his duet with Justin Bieber for “I Don’t Care” is ranked in fourth position.

Ed Sheeran’s soon return?

To the delight of their fans, Ed Sheeran can be back inside of that there is no delay in the front of the stage… According to the information of the Daily Mail, it would be the same now in the full swing of writing for south african singer, Jeremy Loops.

Their latest project in a new concept, “No. 6 Collaborations Project” was a great success with duets in the upper part of the sides of Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars or even Khalid, Cardi B, and Camila Cabello…