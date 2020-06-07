Ed Sheeran: what is his best album? – Actu Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran in figures and records

All of the opuses of the singer English have been successful to scale. The redhead with Irish origins has had a few galleys in its early stages before you experience a meteoric rise. He has released several EP’s self-produced before you sign a contract with the label Asylum Records. His first studio album “+” (2011) sold 4 million copies in the world! Carried by the singles “The A-Team”, “Drunk”, “You need me I don’t need you” or “Lego House”, the disk case. Ed Sheeran has rewards in his country, before conquering the United States, collaborating with Taylor Swift.

His second album, “X”, published in 2015, is the one that is the most sold, with 14 million copies that have elapsed in the world. This album’s stand out hits, “Sing”, “Photograph”, “Don’t” or even the popular “Thinking out Loud”. Produced by the famed Rick Rubin and Pharrell Williams, this disc is distinguished by the mixture between pop ballads and titles more rhythmic.

His third album “%” bat also records, in the remaining twenty weeks at the top of the charts in Britain. It flows 4 million copies in just 10 days. A certified disk of diamond in France, the album “Divide” at the head of the best sales of albums in Great Britain and the United States for the year 2017.

The singles “Perfect”, “Happier”, “Galway Girl” are experiencing a strong success, but this is the single “Shape of You” which swept everything on its way. He becomes the hit of the year 2017 in the number of sales. With more than 4,791 billion views on YouTube, the music video for “Shape of You” is one of the most popular in the history of the music platform.

In 2019, Ed Sheeran ventured on land the musical unknown, with an album consisting of features with various artists: “No.. 6 Collaborations Project”. It goes from rock to Latin, from hip-hop to pop and works with stars such as Justin Bieber, Khalid, Eminem, Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton…

What is his best album?

Hard to choose between “X” and “Divide,” his opus the most popular and the most sold. The first contains beautiful nuggets romantic, all in a pop style flirting with hip-hop. For “the Divide”, the singer is having fun and shatters both ballads (“Perfect”, “Happier”, “Castle on The Hill”) that hits happy pop/rap (“Shape of You”, “New Man”), adding a hint of sensuality with “Dive” and a bit of spirit the Irish for “Galway Girl”. The singer, in these two albums, put on an attitude pop/romantic or on its side, gently rebellious.

The album “the Divide” seems to be the more successful and diverse, coupled with the international success of the single “Shape of You”. But the opus “X” remains his biggest success. Fans of the first hour may prefer his first studio album,”+”, to the tones pop more pronounced. In total, Ed Sheeran has sold over 30 million records, while singles (sales and streaming) over 100 million!