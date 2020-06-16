Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) found Gossip Girl to the good cause

From 2007 to 2012, Ed Westwick born in England in 1987, and the son of a father, a teacher mother and a psychologist has played with a lot of talent Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl. A role that allowed him to win in 2009, a Young Hollywood Award and play in 2012, at J. Edgar, Clint Eastwood, in which he gives the answer to Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2015, he plays the main role in the serial Evil of the City, which is cancelled after only eight episodes, due to the lack of public. In 2017, is in the series, Snatch, the adaptation of the film by Guy Ritchie, alongside Rupert Grint, and in the series of White Gold, in which he played a salesman of double-glazed windows, a thief and a cynic. And while Gossip Girl is going to be a reboot, Ed Westwick has decided to return to the tactic of the character, that is to say, “Xo Xo”, for the good cause. The image of Chad Michael Murray, who has put up for sale sport t shirt worn by his character in the first seasons of Brothers Scott, the actor who does not resume their role in the new series that is sold, in effect, masks marked Xo Xo on their web site for an association.

“Help Me to raise funds for the fight against racism”

“I think we can all agree on the fact that the world is in need of some hugs and a few kisses at this point. Help Me raise funds for @kickitout to combat racism and discrimination for all who play, watch, or on the job, in football, for the purchase of my

Find this article in Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article in Télé-Loisirs

Amel Bent : the start of the trial of her husband Patrick Antonelli of the “corruption” and “fraud”

Abi (The Voice of 2020), a victim of racism ? “It’s a little part of my life”

Friends : Lisa Kudrow wish a happy birthday to Courteney Cox with a beautiful statement (PHOTOS)

Anniversary posthumous Johnny Hallyday : the most beautiful tribute of Laeticia Hallyday

Birthday of Johnny Hallyday : the message is shocking to the actor Mickey Rourke in Instagram

“data-reactid=”23″>Amel Bent : the start of the trial of her husband Patrick Antonelli of the “corruption” and “fraud”

Abi (The Voice of 2020), a victim of racism ? “It’s a little part of my life”

Friends : Lisa Kudrow wish a happy birthday to Courteney Cox with a beautiful statement (PHOTOS)

Anniversary posthumous Johnny Hallyday : the most beautiful tribute of Laeticia Hallyday

Birthday of Johnny Hallyday : the message is shocking to the actor Mickey Rourke in Instagram