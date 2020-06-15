Eddie Redmayne would like to work with J. K Rowling

You smell singed by JK Rowling : days ago that the mom of the Harry Potter saga is at the center of controversy after posting a tweet that people have tried transphobe.

Saturday, June 6, Rowling has retweeted a post which spoke of” a world post-Covid-19 for the people who have their rules, “noting that the word “woman” corresponds to ” the people who have their rules. “

Since then, the author has found himself under fire from critics and attacked from all sides : not only by the community LGTBQ+, millions of users and fans, but also by the actors who worked on the film adaptation of his works : so that some, like Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) or Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), have expressed their support to the community for being trans, others were more vocal.

This is particularly the case of the actor Eddie Redmayne, who would have asked that JK Rowling is no longer involved in the project “Fantastic animals” of which he is the head of the cartel.

Redmayne does not want to work with J. K. Rowling

If you believe that the information obtained from the site that is Covered (WGTC), Eddie Redmayne would have frankly suggested that Warner Bros dismissed JK Rowling’s series of fantastic Animals.

It is still a big need when we know that Rowling is at once the producer, the creator of the source material and the author of the scripts within the project (which still has three suites).

WGTC reveals that the actor of 38 years would have indicated that I did not want to work with Rowling’s, arguing that the opinions transphobic latter is not put at ease.

Also read : J. K. Rowling under fire after a tweet deemed transphobe

JK Rowling and against all

From his tweet controversy, JK Rowling has tried several times to defend themselves through publications, where he tries to explain and develop your point of view on the subject. Numerous attempts, however, resulted in a failure, the Internet community to the belief that the author is only getting deeper.

The situation is such that Rowling can’t even count with the support of the actors of the saga of Harry Potter : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint, in fact, have made similar statements in social networks, such as “trans people are what they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or say that they are not who they say they are “ or ” […] Trans women are women. Trans men are men. “

Even Warner Bros has not spoken clearly on the subject : the production company has released an official statement, but do not express openly their support to JK Rowling. Will have to see if this story is going to have consequences in the future of the Fantastic Animals.







