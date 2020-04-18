Eddy Reynoso said he spoke with the people from Andy Ruiz to be his coach

Andy Ruiz he was on everyone’s lips this week because it stated that it remained in talks with Eddy Reynoso, technical Saul Alvarez, to be in his corner.

The mexican, considered the best trainer in boxing in 2019, spoke with the channel Thomas Aguirre Box and he said that it is true that there were conversations with the former world heavy.

“I met with the pope of Andy Ruiz and his attorney. We were talking issues of boxing and a few things from Andy. Normal. We had a talk and we’ve been in communication to see if we can work with Andy”said Reynoso about the talk he had with the circle of intimacy of the boxer.

In addition, he said that the arrival of the american to your computer you must respect the times and that he gives priority to Saul Alvarez and like it, out of respect for the other fighters, to give it the time it deserves every boxer. That is to say, it is a question of the normalization of the health crisis and agree on their agendas to incorporate it to Destroyer on your computer.

“I am proud to work with peelers that caliber, with fighters that are hungry to win”said Reynoso when talking about what he felt when Andy Ruiz showed interest in him to be their coach.

Anyway, the key to the success of the mexican technical with his boxers was the discipline, and made it clear that it will require the american.

“As they are put to all the boxers that I train. I need discipline and provision. I believe that the order is the most important in the career of the boxer. You have to do things good, strong and hard”said without giving a lot of laps Eddy Reynoso who added that it is not considered the best coach in the world but that is always seeking to learn and that their fighters to reach the best way of their fighting.

Finally, the mexican technical made it clear that it already comes looking at us and knows what issues it should improve.

“Move a little bit more waists. To the is given much more of that type of movement and the backlash and the combinations in the infight. There are several things that can be done, we’re going to see if he could facilitate. But according to your type of boxing to throw more combinations in the short and move more the waist”finished Eddy Reynoso who seems to have a new boxer in your computer.