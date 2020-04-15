Eddy Reynoso would not rule out coaching Andy Ruiz, “always and when there is discipline”

The historic former world Heavyweight, Andy Ruiz, is in search of a coach after finishing so abruptly I had a relationship with trainer Manny Robles, and some sources have revealed to ESPN KNOCKOUT of the options could be Eddy Reynoso, who in 2019 was recognized as coach of the year.

Eddy Reynoso said a few days ago he did not rule out that possibility. “Yes, of course, us so that we are, to work, always and when there is discipline, that there is order,” said the renowned trainer, who prepares to fighters such as Canelo Alvarez, Oscar Valdez, Ryan Garcia, Luis Nery and Frank Sanchez, among others.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“We are ready to work with any fighter, and see, it would be a pride to work with the first champion of Full weight that gave Mexico”, added Eddy, who is currently in Guadalajara, accompanied by his family, after breaking the concentration he had with several fighters in San Diego, specifically with Canelo, Nery and Valdez.

Andy has been looking for a trainer and some weeks ago it was said that Teddy Atlas would be an option; however, it seems that there was no agreement, and according to sources with knowledge of the topic already there have been approaches between the two camps.

Much criticism was levelled at Andy after losing in the rematch with britain’s Anthony Joshua in December of last year, in the Diriyah Sand of Saudi Arabia, and in an exercise of honesty, he acknowledged that he lacked discipline and hunger to try to repeat the dose after it has been converted months ago the champion of the World Boxing Association, International Federation of Boxing and World Boxing Organization.

Once the revival of pugilism professional, will have to see if the interest of Andy Ruiz with Eddy Reynoso came to establish a working relationship, or was simply another approach failed after finishing with Oaks a few weeks ago, considering that I no longer had the respect that Manny deserved to return to the top.