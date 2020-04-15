Eden Hazard: ‘In this quarantine, I try not to go much to the pantry for buns’

The attacker belgian Real Madrid, Eden Hazardrevealed that makes a great effort during the quarantine period for coronavirus not to go to the pantry of their home to look for bread.

In the words of the journal Brand is Spain, the ‘7’ merengue was given time to banter before the running of the bulls, and he acknowledged that it is difficult to avoid the temptation of eating.

“Oh, for me it’s also complicated! (the running of the bulls), but I try not to eat a lot, I try not to go much to the pantry for buns, I have it here at hand, but it is not easy,” revealed the crack of the Selection of Belgium.

Hazard has had a first difficult season as a player merengue, because it has not been able to overcome injuries that have had lots of weeks away from the pitch.

