Edition Nancy and agglomeration | A Nancéien parody Polnareff on Instagram, the singer reposts the video





Blonde wig, glasses, white XXL, like every night since the beginning of the confinement, the Nancéien Jerome Beaverhausen, alias Dushkucalling, filmed by parodying a star of the song. Her imitation of Polnareff was repostée by the artist himself on his account Instagram.

“It was once you and me “ After Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, the improviser will attack with play-back to the title iconic, “Lettre à France” by Michel Polnareff before, coronavirus requires, to cough up the last to ” never forget that, you and me.” The performance achieved, the gai luron post his video on his account Instagram by including the hashtag #MichelPolnareff to identify the artist.

And the magic of the Net operates : “I was completely sawn off, I said to myself,” it saw me !” “Because the artist” at the other end of the planet, the United States “just to repost his video on his official account :” He sent me a smiley face, smiling, and on Monday evening, I received a new notification, he had posted a second time on its story Instagram ! “ A child’s dream, the comedian, former radio host who ” just wanted to make people laugh my family during what I call the “choréfinement” “. The idea, perhaps, that a first step has also been taken ” to meet him. Just for him to say “Thank you !” “