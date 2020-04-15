edition of April 9, 2020

CS Editor’s Desk: edition of 20 march 2020

Hi everyone! The editor-in-chief of ComingSoon.net Max Evry here with the new edition of CS Editor’s Deskwhere I exchange directly with readers CS on what happens this week and in the weeks to come, both on the site or in the industry in general. We also have a special announcement this week on the first podcast ComingSoon.net, which will be released very soon! Check out the video below, as well as a list of some of our the most interesting stories of the week!

Be safe and take care of each other out there! -Max

The figure exclusive of the masters of the universe Mondo reveals!

Trolls World Tour Watch Party Set for Friday with McElroy Brothers & More

Amazon Studios acquires My Spy to Dave Bautista for streaming

Interview CS: Alexandra Daddario on We Summon the Darkness

April 7, Outputs Blu-ray, digital and DVD

Interview CS: Ashley Eckstein talks about the end of the clone wars and much more!

CS Plays: Enter the madness known under the name of Doom Eternal!

Interview CS: the effects artist Neal Scanlan on the trilogy after Star Wars

CS recommends: Batman: Arkham Quadrilogy & More!

Streamers mandatory: Quibi is launching a streaming platform Quick Dick

CS Review: Amazon’s Tales from the Loop is full of wonders and heartbreak of love

Exclusive CS: 5 favourite films of cop, Ed Helms

Shift the release date of Disney to Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and more

Artemis Fowl: Kenneth Branagh goes directly to Disney +

Interview with CS: Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms about Coffee & Kareem

Ranking the Robins from Batman: Happy 80th birthday to Boy Wonder