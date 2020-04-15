edition of April 9, 2020

CS Editor’s Desk: edition of 20 march 2020
Hi everyone! The editor-in-chief of ComingSoon.net Max Evry here with the new edition of CS Editor’s Deskwhere I exchange directly with readers CS on what happens this week and in the weeks to come, both on the site or in the industry in general. We also have a special announcement this week on the first podcast ComingSoon.net, which will be released very soon! Check out the video below, as well as a list of some of our the most interesting stories of the week!
Be safe and take care of each other out there! -Max
The figure exclusive of the masters of the universe Mondo reveals!
Trolls World Tour Watch Party Set for Friday with McElroy Brothers & More
Amazon Studios acquires My Spy to Dave Bautista for streaming
Interview CS: Alexandra Daddario on We Summon the Darkness
April 7, Outputs Blu-ray, digital and DVD
Interview CS: Ashley Eckstein talks about the end of the clone wars and much more!
CS Plays: Enter the madness known under the name of Doom Eternal!
Interview CS: the effects artist Neal Scanlan on the trilogy after Star Wars
CS recommends: Batman: Arkham Quadrilogy & More!
Streamers mandatory: Quibi is launching a streaming platform Quick Dick
CS Review: Amazon’s Tales from the Loop is full of wonders and heartbreak of love
Exclusive CS: 5 favourite films of cop, Ed Helms
Shift the release date of Disney to Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and more
Artemis Fowl: Kenneth Branagh goes directly to Disney +
Interview with CS: Taraji P. Henson and Ed Helms about Coffee & Kareem
Ranking the Robins from Batman: Happy 80th birthday to Boy Wonder