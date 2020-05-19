Edition Pontarlier Haut-Doubs | Paleo and Celine Dion rendezvous in 2021

Interviewed by the newspaper 24 Hours president Daniel Rossellat is entrusted the fate of the Paleo Festival, a month after the cancellation of the 45th edition was held from 20 to 26 July 2020. Despite the sunk costs involved, which go up to 5.5 or 6 million swiss francs “, he considers that the state aid promised have ” allowed not to engage the vital prognosis of the event.

The organizing team has claimed 5.5 million swiss francs on the 29 million compensation to the canton of Vaud has announced that it wants to pay to compensate for losses related to cancellation of events. “At best, we already know that we will receive a maximum of 80 %, a residual loss, which is the minimum between 1 and 2 million. “