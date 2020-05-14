Edouard Philippe confirms the date of June 2,… but only in the green zone !

While the tourism sector and the hospitality was hanging on the lips of Edouard Philippe this Thursday at noon. The Prime minister has indeed presented the details of the rescue plan of Tourism, in announcing several economic measures to help the professionals. Among them, one learns as well as the solidarity fund will remain open until the end of 2020. This will add an investment plan of € 1.3 billion. As for the unemployment part, it will be supported until next September. Edouard Philippe, who regretted that 95% of the hotels are currently closed or affected by the health crisis, was held to apply also to leisure travellers. He assured that the French could go on vacation in July and August, stating that this was a priority the hexagonal territory, and beyond the seas.

The decision must be endorsed on 25 may

And then, he gave also an important direction (and just as far) as to the reopening of the highly anticipated cafes, bars and restaurants. While many have attempted to adapt to the situation by offering home delivery services or taking account of take-out orders, the true life-saving measure will be the ability to accommodate new customers. “The decision on the date for the reopening of bars and restaurants at the beginning of June will be taken on the may 25”, says Edouard Philippe.

The green zone is preferred from the 2nd of June

And add that everything was being done for this re-opening

