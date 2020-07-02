Edouard Vermeulen, the fashion designer preferred of the queens

Since then, Edouard Vermeulen has among its faithful (in addition to Virginie Efira) three generations of clients who were crowned belgian, but also and from mouth to ears, of the royal courts in the netherlands, luxembourg, scandinavian. Every outfit is made in the amazing mansion of the avenue Louise, with its maze of stairs, sewing workshops (formerly occupied by the furrier paris) previously cited), but also the studio of ready-to-wear, the fabrics, the designs created on models Stockmann thumbnails… all of this is doubled – in addition to a showroom ultra-modern – by a second workshop, on the ground floor, all white an elegant building of the place Brugmann.

It is Micky, workshop leader for 25 years, which increases the round-trips between sites to oversee the sponsorships, cups, canvases (but also the production of 10,000 masks for the containment), working muslin as the raffia or leather vegan-based cactus. Under the covers, you can see the outfits ready for the expeditions to the court : here, the” Finished garments / Queen Maxima “here, the” Finished garments, Queen Mathilde “.

Dress the court, it is a job that we did not suspect. ” We’re not going to propose a small and light dress for a state visit. We are working upstream, depending on schedules and events : visits, official visits, ceremonies, protocol…. It is an environment where nothing is improvised “explains Edouard Vermeulen, even if he, like his customers, have had to review their copy for the national day belgian 21 July. Covid-19 forces, this event usually festive turned into a tribute to the victims and to the nursing staff. The tailors were suddenly replaced long dresses. This will be more strict. He is accustomed to. “ We know the requirements of the protocol : for example, no white during a trip to Japan, because it is the color of mourning. Anyway, we are working in general at a very early stage, with a agenda official who is is, without exception, fixed up a year in advance… “