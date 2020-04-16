Efrain Juarez lives in her own flesh the hell out of New York

Efrain Juarez he has lived the nightmare of the coronavirus in the first row. The mexican is located in New York, that is the principal red spot in all the world and where you have open mass graves to bury the numerous cases of dead people.

More than 500 people die every day in New York because of the coronavirus, and up to the beginning of current week there were more than 10 thousand deaths, so that the empty streets are a reflection of the fear of the people.

What does Ephraim in New York?

Exfutbolista mexicano shape his career as a strategist and once concluded the course of technical director, he was hired by the New York City of the MLS as part of the technical body of the Norwegian, Ronny Deila, who is an assistant.

“At Christmas I received a call to tell me that he was the new coach of the New York City and had with me. I thought that as a player, but he revealed to me that in your project it would be your auxiliary“said to the EFE agency.

Han er klar! Velkommen til oss Efrain Juarez!https://t.co/l5dhcSwGMS #OslosStolthet — Vålerenga Fotball (@ValerengaOslo) March 4, 2019

After a few months, Juarez has been able to see the contrast of a city in constant movement, to one that suddenly looks abandoned from the month of march, when the pandemic was rampant in the Big Apple.

“I arrived in January to a bustling city, but at the end of march was different, as if they had turned off everything. I didn’t go out of the house to go to the super, but the reality is that they emptied the streets”, commented the former player of Pumas.

In the two days that we were able to play in the MLS, the team that now works Ephraim recorded two defeats, so it sank to the fondod and the general table in the Eastern conference.