Eiza González ends romance with Timotée Chalamet and goes out with a new heartthrob

After ending her romance with Chalamet, Eiza is now dating model Dusty Lachowicz.

Eiza González has been seen with an attractive boy on the streets of Los Angeles, making it clear that her relationship with actor Timotée Chalamet has ended.

The Mexican actress has been caught on several occasions dating model Dusty Lachowicz. They have walked through West Hollywood, and have also shared lively moments in bars and restaurants in the area.

Eiza and Dusty have seen each other as simple friends, without showing that their relationship has gone further, at least for the moment.

Lachowicz, originally from Wisconsin, before modeling for brands such as Ralph Lauren and Under Armor among others, has served as a firefighter and personal trainer.