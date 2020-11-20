Eiza González reveals which product she uses to keep her skin young

The actress Eiza González revealed on her Instagram what line of products she uses to keep her skin as beautiful as she was at 18 years old.

The Mexican actress Eiza González became known several years ago with her appearance in the youth telenovela ” Lola, once upon a time “, however something that always kept her in the public eye, in addition to her talent, is the beautiful skin that has.

During his career she has been characterized by constantly uploading content to social networks, creating a community on Instagram that exceeds more than six million followers.

Her beauty has no great secrets, or at least it is what she has expressed in various interviews, not exposing herself to the sun much and trying not to touch her face are some of the measures she has said to follow to take care of her skin, but they are not the only and recently revealed the rest.

Through a story on her Instagram account “@eizagonzalez” (without quotes), she explained that she uses a British brand moisturizer, very popular among beauty lovers to keep the skin in good condition.

The actress explained that the Augustinus Bader company sent gifts to her house, for which she adopted the product for her daily use. The aforementioned company is popular for having a skincare line with the image of Victoria Beckham.

The specific product that González uses is The Rich Cream, a moisturizing formula whose ingredients are supposedly characterized by stimulating rejuvenation.

It is made up of argan, avocado, and evening primrose oil, rich in omega 6 fatty acids and antioxidants, which also help prevent the dryness that commonly appears during the cold season.

Before the publication of Eiza González, a sector of the public opinion decried the product, ensuring that it was a paid publication to advertise, while others did not hesitate to comment in their photographs that they plan to use the cream to avoid the passage of time .