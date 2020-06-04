El Hijo Del Fantasma becomes Cruiserweight champion by acting





El Hijo Del Fantasma defeated Drake Maverick to become the Cruiserweight champion by acting. But this is not the end for Maverick.

WWE

This Wednesday, WWE NXT has crowned its champion in Cruiserweight interim with the final of the tournament, pending the return of Jordan Devlin.

The luchador El Hijo Del Fantasma against the former general manager of 205 Live Drake Maverick who played a double kick in this game : not only the title, but also its place in the roster of the WWE — his name having been dragged from among the licensees in the month of April last, although his reference was kayfabe.

No chance for Drake Maverick in a first time. The two people hidden who have attempted several times to remove El Hijo Del Fantasma in recent weeks have chosen to take advantage of the occasion of the match to make a new attempt. But Maverick, rather than take advantage of the opportunity to win the game preferred the attack of a suicide dive, sacrificing his chances of winning.

Fantasma it will not make a gift to his savior, and bears his Phantom Driver to Drake Maverick to win the match, and the title of Cruiserweight champion acting.

It is not finished for Drake Maverick

Drake Maverick believes then that he is finished with the WWE. He thanked everyone for the support looking at the camera while the small crowd in the theatre cheering to congratulate him on his career. Fortunately for him, this is not the end : Triple H will happen at the very last moment, with a contract in hand. Contract and sign it without thinking. Maverick is saved.

The name of Drake Maverick has also been mentioned among the possible return to Impact Wrestling in a video clip promoting the Slammiversary. It is now known that it will not be.

















