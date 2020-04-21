Since the launch of The Circle Game, the French version of the british issuance, on Netflix, a few questions come back often on the social networks : Roman he met the real Valeria, the girlfriend of Maxime ? The team winners and the other are they always at war ? Elea and Roman-are they a couple ? When Elea will she create an account Instagram ? Elea has quickly become one of the candidates preferred by the users and they would like to follow his daily life.

“I don’t need the reputation”

Unfortunately for them, a member of the magic trio of The Circle France is anti-social as she claims in her portrait… and his opinion has not changed since the end of the filming of the show from Netflix. As Elea was revealed during a live with Roman, it was not the intention of landing on Instagram, but for what reason ?

“I love my life today, I love my job, I love my family, I love my friends and I love to preserve these things. True, I am a kiffeuse of life. I don’t need the notoriety or popularity for me to feel good in my life. I am really sorry to disappoint some people, but for me, the life that is beyond the social networks. I went to bed with 11 000 followers of more, it’s not going to give me satisfaction, or well-being, and I’m not going to be more happy in me lying down like that (…) I too like the life to need the expose“, she explained.

“I have other priorities in my life”

Elea, who is a children’s nurse and who is fighting against the coronavirus, has also clarified that for the time being, Instagram is not his priority : “If I don’t have Instagram, already, I have no need, but I have other priorities in my life today, what are the work priorities. It is a priority of crap in addition to, it’s called the Covid-19, I don’t know if you’re familiar with that. It is bad, it is rotten, it affects the planet. For me, it is a priority beyond Insta.“Well said !