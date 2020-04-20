Electroshock at home, relive the best night of Electro with Kungs, Synapson, The Avener, Looks, Trinix, Kligande, Jonas Blue and Surf Mesa !

By
James Reno
-
0
30


In these time containment, difficult not to lose morale. It must be said that even if a date has finally been advanced regarding the end, we do not know when we will be able to return to the party. But, we won’t let you ! Virgin Radio you had prepared yesterday evening an Electroshock to follow live on our social networks (but also in the antenna). The purpose of this ? Party at the house ! In the program, the cream of the electro made in Virgin Radio : Kungs, The Avener, Synapson, Trinix, Surf Mesa, Manholes, Kilgande but also Jonah Blue ! Immediately, place it in the best-of !

Thank you to all the DJS who participated in this wonderful project, but especially THANKS to you ! And don’t forget, stay home and take care of you.

Related Post:  The trial of the united states against their Federation was pushed back to June 16 / International / United States / April 9, 2020 / SOFOOT.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here