Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) nasty ?

It may well be that the biggest surprise of all, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) becomes an evil in Stranger Things season 4 !

For years, Stranger Things has become a successful series. The 3rd season has left again of the suspense to the delight of fans. These last have, moreover, looking forward to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

But like many series, the Stranger Things had to be postponed to next year because of the covid 19. On the other hand, we can give you a few details on season 4 will therefore see the light of day in 2021.

For this new season of Stranger Things, it may well be that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is switched over from the dark side. After having fought with all its strength Mind Flayer of Upside Down, she has almost lost his powers.

In a first time, the young woman suffered a big injury to the leg at the end of the battle at the Star Court. But this is not all. Once the hole has been closed, its powers have completely disappeared.

Millie Bobby Brown does not want to become evil in Stranger Things

And the less far can say is that this loss of power does not seem to the liking of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). But this is not all. Fans of Stranger Things think that it will the role of a villain just like Billy (Dacre Montgomery).

In an interview granted to It, the actress of Stranger Things said : “In the scenes after that Mind Flayer I was caught, I was not playing because I was infected. I was playing as normally as possible “ .

Millie Bobby Brown has also revealed : “And maybe this is the reason why they do I have not said. For make it as real as possible. I don’t know “ . Concerning the theories of the fans, it has given info.

She explained : “These theories make me a little scared. Because I say to myself: “Oh my god, this could really be true. “And if she was the villain ? This would be very good. Wouldn’t it be cool ? I’d love to be the nasty “ .

It has, however, revealed : “But I wouldn’t be either because Eleven is perfect. This would be zero “ .

