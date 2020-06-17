eleven years after “Titanic,” the couple Kate-Leonardo (re)fell in the water

Filmed by Sam Mendes, the director of”American Beauty” and “Skyfall”, the mythical couple of the “Titanic”, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio stands out in the disenchantment. “The Bride” rebellious ” (2008), available on Netflix, is an x-ray relentless of the remains of a bed, damaged by the iceberg more visible from the routine and frustration of expectations.

A scene of happiness – the meeting –, and is the crisis. Study of the dysfunction of a couple, or even a company, The Wedding of the rebels between directly into the heart of the matter. The novel was going even faster. In The panoramic Window, Richard Yates (1), at the time of intoxication inaugural is a simple flash-back. The bitterness that oozes from the first pages. However, the united states began an era of sustainable prosperity, suburban new york version of the fifties grows green, and the couple in question, April and Frank Wheeler, seems to have it all for him : the youth, the vitality, the culture. The future.

As the night of their first encounter, to be placed, on the screen, highlight brings the incredible clarity of the trajectory of the spouses. The beautiful April falls in love with the beautiful Frank not for what it is, but for what it could become. It is a kind of hit of a lightning in the conditional, speculative, caused by the attitude crâneuse of the child. When asked what the really interested, to which one might devote his life, dodge : “If I answer, I’m sure that after half an hour, I would have him exhausted. “ Shows and much, much more than possible that he himself. This means that both the love and the misunderstanding.