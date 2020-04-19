Elie Semoun pushes a big rant after his call for help for the long-term care facilities

Elie Semoun has been the subject of attacks on social networks, following his initiative to help the long-term care FACILITY that welcomes his father during the outbreak of Covid-19. The actor has taken has put the points on the i and to denounce a climate of nauseating that the distresses.

Elie Semoun has decided to silence the minds of cynics once and for all. Worried since the beginning of the crisis of the sars coronavirus for his elderly father, and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he has made many announcements to raise awareness of the situation of long-term care facilities and isolated seniors. After the beginning of the confinement and travel restrictions imposed by the executive, the situation has only become worse for some people who attend at a distance of vulnerable individuals. Tuesday, April 14, Elie Semoun had made a call to its community of subscribers to contribute to helping the health institution in charge of taking care of her father.His Twitter post has generated many positive reactions as negative through over a hundred comments.

Elie Semoun touched in the heart

On Instagram, this Wednesday, April 15,Elie Semoun lashed out at those who criticize it in a message full of fury. ” In order to answer a few morons : I’m not asking money for the nursing home of my father but of the hardware “, he said. In a previous message posted in story, Elie Semoun was sorry for” behaviors disgusting, of denunciation, violence, the inability to love the other “seen on the Canvas. In fact, one can have a preview on Twitter of the disparaging remarks against her. ” I find it a little daring ! Without scruple ! “wrote a user. ” These people do not think of their faces “commented another twitter. If he has ventured on a subject particularly close to his heart and is unfortunately the other side, the actor has decided not to stop there in responding to those who believe they have the” magic power to make masks “. Fortunately, the acolyte of Franck Dubosc has also received the support of many people who are in his case and who applauded his gesture of solidarity. The rule is : stay positive…