eLigaMX: Chivas remains without a win after falling against Atlético San Luis

I do not know the victory! The Chivas of Dieter Villalpando charters doblegadas before the Atlético San Luis commanded by John Portals and come to the basement of the eLigaMX.

Under the controls of Portalsthe Tuneros they managed the win that will keep them on the top of the tournament virtual.

With goals of Diego Pineda and Nico Ibañez during the first half, the Atlético San Luis de Juan Antonio he commanded the victory that keeps them undefeated in the competition.

For their part, the whole of the Flock it is kept in the place 14, the product of two draws and two defeats.

