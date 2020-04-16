eLigaMX needs to be played with professionals due to the betting

Hector Compeán, gamer mexican professional and who has represented the country at the international level with the team Ghost Gaming, did not hide his surprise at realizing that there are bets in the eLigaMXtournament virtual the Liga MX which is disputed by professional football players.

In an interview with ESPN. ‘Dezo’ pointed out that there is no equity in betting, as players of First Division do not have a ranking on the video game and that causes people to be swayed only by the colors.

“I thought this league would be with professional players FIFAnot with football players. For the simple fact that there are players who are betting and there are players who do not know how to play professionally,” he said. ‘Dezo’ expressed that many fans see wagers lost by not knowing the way of playing of the contestants.

“We see a 7-1, and somebody will bet on the representative team. I think you should be with professional players for more battle and those who bet can have a better reference to bet,” he said.

In this sense he noted that “you don’t know if the player who manages to America is good. What you know as a player, but not in game. Those who play professionally FIFA have videos, references, followed by many and they know if they are good. There you have that reference, and not with one that you don’t know if you play video games.”