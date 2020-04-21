eLigaMX: TUDN missed 10 minutes of the Necaxa vs Puebla by ‘break for commercial’

The moments known in the eLigaMX keeps adding up, since this Monday in the Day 4 the toneo virtual, Necaxa and Puebla faced in the compilation of start.

Without Santiago OrmeñoThe Strip raffled off the day with Christian Tabó in the controls of the console, while the Ray repeated with Carlos Guzman.

During half-time, when the two teams went into the break with the partial victory of the Puebla, the commentators began with the ‘pause-commercial’. however, after this, the game was already at minute 55. When re-transmitting the encounter, the players were already in the field trying to outdo his team.

When it seemed that the result would arrived the annotation matched the 75th minute. The Rays made a huge collective play that ended with a powerful shot inside the large area courtesy of Maxi Rooms.

With this marker, the Puebla remains unbeaten with eight points,while Necaxa has only two units, something that already complicates their stay in the eLigaMX.

