Elisabeth Moss is used to living a lonely life

During the prolonged quarantine by Covid-19, the actress had no problem being at home, as she is used to doing it.

Elisabeth Moss confesses that she did not have any problem with the confinement due to the pandemic, because she likes to stay at home and is used to having a lonely life.

The actress from The Handmaid’s Tale and The Invisible Man commented:

“I am very lonely… the confinement for me was like a breeze, because I have no problem staying home for long, long periods of time, and I have no problem not seeing anyone. And I also focus on my work ”, she justifies.

And happy with her work in acting, the 38-year-old artist assures that she likes what she does so much, that for her it is a ‘ridiculous job’, that she loves to do, and that it gives her money on top of it.

“Acting shouldn’t be an exhausting artistic process. My work is very good. I have these scripts that are written, and I can pretend and I can imagine. It’s a ridiculous job, I make money with it and I feel refreshed by it. I never felt that it was a dark place, I always felt that it was a good place, “she says.