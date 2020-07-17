Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley (The 100) take the word, following allegations of child abuse, moral Arryn Zech ?

This is the question that burns the lips of the internet users. Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor to comply with the charges of Arryn Zech ? It makes the point.

A real bomb. Recently, Arryn Zech threw details worrying about your abusive relationship with Bob Morley, in addition to his infidelity with his co-star Eliza Taylor. In a long message posted on Twitter, the actress known for bending to the character of Blake Belladonna in the anime american RWBY he said : “Bob, I was a victim of emotional and verbal abuse. I can’t count the number of times he yelled at me. Took hold of me, my family and friends. He often told me that I was pathetic. I have been carried out by boat, manipulated and isolated for three and a half years (…) He tricked me, and dropped it, as he did with his other girlfriend before me with the same girl. That he had an affair for at least six months before we broke up.” Heavy claims that have not been able to make the buzz on the web.

The revelations led to a conviction disclosed by Arryn Zech, Richard Harmon and other actors of the series the 100 have responded likant publication and / or stop following Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley in the social networks. Edited by several of his colleagues, the director in question, however, is still not expressed. What are they doing ? This is what the whole world is waiting. Fans are also divided on the subject. And for a good reason, if some of them think that the couple should give their version of the facts, others stress that it is not absolutely necessary. And this is true. There is a tendency to demand a response from celebrity after a scandal, and even if it is nice to see them challenge themselves when they are wrong, they can choose to ignore. In the end, the choice is yours.

Credit : Getty Images



Therefore, we can quickly understand that Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor have opted for the silence of the media. And the reason is simple, the two actors are very secretive about their romance. The evidence, the people had no idea that they were attending before they officially announce his wedding surprise in may of 2019. When granted interviews, the interpreters of Bellamy and Clarke ever mention that you prefer not to relieve themselves in privacy. In other words, this is not in your habit of responding to the dispute. Therefore, even if you should never say never, it’s a safe bet that they do not speak publicly to address the recent accusations of Arryn Zech. Let’s hope that they have done so in private, with the purpose of calming the situation, if that was possible.