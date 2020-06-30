Elizabeth Banks will be at the poster for the reboot of “Magic school Bus”

The actress ofHunger Games will play the famous Miss Ball-in-Head, mistress of the “magic school Bus”, in a feature film in preparation.

You begrudge once the (very hectic) class of the Magic school Bus ? She is back in a film produced in live-action at Universal. Inspired by the saga’s literary Joanna Cole, the cartoon had punctuated the breaks snacks to all children of the 1990s. Miss Ball-in-Head and his pupils went to explore space, the oceans or even the human body thanks to a because yellow is able to transform into a surfboard, spacecraft, or submarine. Helena Song lent its voice to the teacher. The cartoon, which became cult, was aired for 18 consecutive years in the United States and in more than 100 countries, including in France between 1994 and 1997.

A new adaptation of the franchise with Elizabeth Banks

According to VarietyElizabeth Banks will play the famous professor in the next reboot of the franchise. “We are thrilled to bring to life the iconic Miss Frizzle [Mademoiselle Bille-en-Tête, ndlr] and her taste for knowledge and adventure of a new way that inspires the next generation of children to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible to young learners every day,” said Lol Lucchese, one of the producers, in a press release.

Recall that by 2017, Netflix had already released a new animated version entitled The new adventures of the magic school bus. This third adaptation will be produced by Scholastic Entertainment, already at the head of the two films Goosebumps with Jack Black.