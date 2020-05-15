Elizabeth II : her cousin reveals for the first time a hidden corner of Kensington Palace

Kensington Palace unveils itself. On Wednesday, 6 may, the cousin of Her Majesty Elizabeth II has unveiled a hidden corner of the palace, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The coronavirus has affected the time use of the royal family of England. Because of the pandemic that is still raging through the world, Her Majesty Elizabeth II has been evacuated from Buckingham palace. She has since been confined at Windsor castle in the company of her husband, prince Philip. But at Kensington palace, another member of the clan Windsor-Mountbatten remains. It is the prince Richard, duke of Gloucester, the first cousin of the monarch of 94 years. The latter is confined with his wife Brigitte van deurs’. Thus, on Wednesday, may 6, the lovebirds were uncovered, for the first time, a hidden corner of Kensington Palace, according to our colleagues from the uk Daily Mail.

Several photos of the spouses in their respective offices have been shared on social networks. Richard of Gloucester and his wife have built in the old stablesin a historic house located in the grounds of the palace. The latter is home to other members of the royal family in the image of the princess Eugenie, and Kate Middleton and prince William, according to the tabloid. The Gloucester have laid out in this chalet in 2019, after having left their former home, the apartment 1. They were then already neighbors of Cambridge. The cottage was formerly the home of Sir Alan Lascelles, the private secretary of the ex-King Edward VIII (who had abdicated for love of Wallis Simpson) and king George VI.

Kate Middleton and prince William are confined to Anmer Hall

The Kensington palace is not empty. Because if Richard of Gloucester and his wife were confined, Kate Middleton and prince William remain confined to Anmer Hall, not far from Windsor castle. For several weeks, the duke and duchess of Cambridge carry out their commitments since this house, in the company of their three children. It is also on the threshold of this house that the eldest son of prince Charles and Lady Di, and his wife applaud the nursing staff.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news