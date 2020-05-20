Elizabeth II loses feathers with the coronavirus

If the queen has avoided the infection, it will not come out totally unscathed from the crisis of the coronavirus… According to the list 2020 of the personalities of the richest in England, established by the Sunday Timesthe personal fortune of the crown is now estimated at 350 million pounds ($392 million euros), down 20 million compared to last year, or a little over 22 million euros that have disappeared in 12 months.

The reason for this ? Work in their private homes, but especially the first impact of the crisis of the Covid-19, which has touched a part of his heritage as the home of many great fortunes in the uk. “The new pandemic of sars coronavirus has cleared 54 billion pounds sterling of the wealth of the super-rich britons during the last two months,” explains the Times in detailing his famous” sunday rich list “.

Beyond the property of the crown, which includes gems and historical buildings, managed by the State in return for a nice annual compensation granted to the sovereign, Elizabeth II also owns a private estate, which belongs to every sovereign. It includes diverse collections, stunning real estate such as Balmoral castle, the area of Sandringham, of the office buildings in uptown, and a stock portfolio result but very mysterious…

Ticket office in bern

It is on this latter part of the heritage that the losses are clearly the most sensitive, but the queen starts to feel the effect of the pandemic on tours of his castles, and sales of souvenirs due to the containment and tourism in bern. And its business should not improve on that plan, since the Buckingham palace is expected to be closed to the public throughout the summer – depending on the Daily Mail, ticketing and the sale of souvenirs in the various royal residences generate a turnover of 70 million pounds each year.

More Humiliation : Elizabeth II is now beaten by the singer Rihanna, 32 years old, a native of Barbados but resident in london, that throne to the 282e instead of the personalities of the richest in the kingdom, while the queen must be content with the 372e rank… According to the Times, Rihanna would be now at the head of a heritage estimated at 468 million pounds (523 million euros), built from his huge success in music, but also of his cosmetics brand and line of lingerie. An empire that is only in its infancy, as the pop star global partnered with the LVMH group, which has given him carte blanche to develop new products in accessories and ready-to-wear…

A nest egg that she uses also for the others, since the singer was recently let go from $ 5 million to stop the epidemic of the coronavirus on all levels : equipment of health care providers and hospitals, research lab, support of food banks, etc., This is what is called a gesture… royal.