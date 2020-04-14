Elizabeth II : the beautiful surprise she is preparing for the birthdays of Charlotte and Louis

While the anniversaries of her great-grand-children, Charlotte and Louis, quickly approaching, the queen Elizabeth II reflects on how to be present for them, despite the confinement.

Prince Louis will celebrate its second anniversary, the 23 next April, while the princess Charlotte will be celebrating its 5th years, the 2nd may next. The containment measures will be, certainly, still in place when the children of prince William and Kate Middleton will be celebrating their birthdays. Very close to her great-grand-children, queen Elizabeth II has already thought about how she would organize to want their birthday to Louis and Charlotte. According to information from the Mirrorthe queen would have decided to opt for video conferencing to be present, in spite of everything, to Louis and Charlotte. A tool that she uses a lot since the beginning of the confinement.

As for Kate Middleton, she is already very certainly of how to organize the festivities for her children, so that the containment is likely to be still relevant and that the family reunions or friendly get-togethers will always be prohibited. “Remember that his parents run a company specializing in the feast !”lance Angela Mollard, a specialist in the british royal family. The latter also specifies that the duke and duchess of Cambridge still have staff who can take care of the cakes and decorations.

The british royal family is very affected by the crisis of coronavirus

While the Uk has experienced, in recent days, the pace of announcements on the state of health of his Prime minister, Boris Johnson, the british royal family has been particularly impacted by the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Prince Charles has been tested positive. Queen Elizabeth II, who took the floor for the fifth time since the beginning of his reign, has had to cancel or modify several events. As to the princess Beatrice, she has had to postpone his wedding…

Don’t miss any article Closermag.fr receiving directly an alert via Messenger