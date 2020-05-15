Elizabeth II : the sport that she practice every day in spite of his 94 years

Despite the confinement imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the queen Elizabeth II would not be deprived of his great passion. Every day, she would be her sport activity of choice.

Coronavirus or not, queen Elizabeth II did not draw a line on his great passion, riding. According to the information relayed by Bazaareven if she withdrew to the castle of Windsor, she goes every day to a horse. No question for it not to indulge in this moment of relaxation that allows him to empty his head and forget, for a moment, the serious health crisis in which the world is immersed with the coronavirus. Despite its 94 spring, it does not lack an opportunity to practice this discipline. A situation which greatly impressed his relatives. “It is amazing that it can still move up to his age“, felt in particular his daughter-in-law, Camilla Parker Bowles, in a documentary which was devoted to the queen, The Queen at 90.

In addition to continue this practice, the grand-mother of princes William and Harry enjoy the break that the containment was strength to do in his life to 100 at a time. “One of the most pleasant things for the queen is thatshe spends more time with her husband than it would usually“said a source close to the royal family. “They dine together in the evening and I imagine that the queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner. She rides every day and take advantage of this time.” Far from the madding crowds of london, it is also beneficial to do daily walks.

Queen Elizabeht II was eager to return to its traditional activities

But even if she seems to enjoy those sweet moments, she is very keen to resume his activities in public life. “It cannot be regarded as going against official advice of the government, but it is fair to say that she is looking forward to go back to normal“, further explained one of his relatives. Thus, it will not take any decision without the agreement of the government before joining the Buckingham Palace. In the meantime, it’s from Windsor as she continued to sort his letters and to fulfill its role of queen.

