Elizabeth II : this colossal loss which has reduced his fortune

Elizabeth II has lost a lot of money this year, according to the rating compiled by the Sunday Times as one of the personalities of the richest in Britain. The monarch finds himself on the 372ème position…

The pandemic of covid-19 has put many households in financial distress. The crisis does not spare the queen of England. Elizabeth II has borne the brunt of the economic effects of the world-wide epidemic since it would have lost, according to the list of personalities the richest of Great Britain established by the Sunday Timesnot less than £ 20 million – 22 million euros. A 94-year-old, the monarch, is found in the 372ème position in the standings, at the head of a fortune amounting now to $ 350 million to £ 400 million. In particular, it is accelerated by the inventor, Sir James Dyson, who occupies the first place of the top.

This should not go to arrange for the bank account of the queen. According to the british press, it could still lose millions, the fact of the closure to tourists of the secondary residences of the monarch and of the consequent financial loss. During the summer, so that it shall elect, traditionally home to Balmoral, the Buckingham palace is open to visitors.

“Hard times”

The financial loss may have an impact on the salaries of members of the staff of Elizabeth II : they could lose a third of their income. The employees have been warned of these difficult times to come, by the Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, dean of the members of the british Parliament.

He informed them in an e-mail that the situation could return to normal here,”several weeks, or even months.” “Undeniably, many of us are going to live hard times”said Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel.

Elizabeth II is not, however, affected by the disease, in contrast to his son, prince Charles, who has been contaminated several weeks ago. She is confined to her residence of Windsor castle alongside her husband, prince Philip.

