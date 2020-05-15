Elizabeth II : why is the containment is a boon to his marriage with the prince Philip

While it is currently confined at Windsor castle, Elizabeth II divided her time between her work and its small pleasures and personal. And it is also an opportunity for her to spend more time with her husband, prince Philip.

This containment would it be a godsend for Elizabeth II ? Currently confined at Windsor castle, the queen was joined not her husband prince Philip, who since his withdrawal from public life in 2017, lives in the countryside, at Sandringham, and more precisely in the small cottage of Wood Farm. A life in green as the duke of Edinburgh was put in brackets, to stay with his wife, with whom he has been married for almost 73 years. And it is that this containment required the United Kingdom to slow down the pandemic of coronavirus, is a great opportunity for the royal couple to spend more time together.

“One of the most pleasant things for the queen is that she spends more time with her husband than it would usuallysaid specified us source to the journalist Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair. They dine together in the evening and I imagine that the queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner. She enjoys every day of this time.” Precious moments for Elizabeth II who saw fewer prince Philip for some time, because of its different commitments to the royal that required her to stay at Buckingham Palace. And the situation may not change right away, since the queen, who continues his work of sovereign from the castle of Windsor, did not come back right away in his main house.

Elizabeth II private vacation, Balmoral

It would indeed seem that, despite the containment, Elizabeth II knows how to manage its affairs as if the situation has not changed. And each day she continues to receive the suitcases red government talks all week with the Prime minister, Boris Johnson, has given not less than two televised speeches since last April and has even recorded his first audio message on the occasion of international nurses Day. And if she was forced to cancel a number of events during the containment, such as Trooping the Colour or even the festivities for her birthday, the queen has also canceled her summer holiday to Balmoral for this year. To avoid any risk of contamination of the coronavirus, Elizabeth II will remain in his castle of Windsor, and this, until further order.

