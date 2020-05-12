Elizabeth Olsen, a girl like the others who takes the subway !

Who said that the stars moved around in taxis, surrounded by a hoot of body guards ? Certainly not Elizabeth Olsen, the sister of the famous twins. The actress was spotted in New York on September 5, taking the metro as Mr. and Mrs. all the world.

While his career is in full ascent and Elizabeth does not really know the crisis, we saw her take the metro. An act rare in the stars, even if it is true that Katie Holmes has already been seen also in the new york subway, or J-Zay, but he did not really go unnoticed.

Pants and a t-shirt, black jacket, beige, Elizabeth, 24, sported a look more casual.

Unlike her sisters, Elizabeth has experienced fame later in the day. This allowed her to grow up away from the flashes of the paparazzi, and without a doubt, build a personality more stable. Because it has not yet seen the Olsen twins in the metro !

In the light, and installed among other users, who would think that this is a new rising figure of Hollywood and especially of the independent cinema in US ? an actress that we will soon see in Kill Your Darlings, alongside Daniel Radcliffe (the boy wizard, Harry Potter).

If in France we have a President “normal”, the Us have a star “normal” that takes the metro !

J. X.