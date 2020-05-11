Elizabeth Olsen, an appetite monster

The youngest of the Olsen family is not the least talented of the family. Meeting with the new “queen” Elizabeth.

With his physical pre-raphaelite, its presence intense and his voice serious, Elizabeth Olsen will not have to wait long for a first name. As the younger sister of the twin, ultra-high-profile Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, a phenomenon typical american success early, both in the world of entertainment and fashion, Elieabeth has long remained in the shadow. But today, at 24 years old, is a rising star.

In this respect, it was not a totally illogical to make a graceful (and brief) appearance in the blockbuster “Godzilla” Gareth Edwards where it turns out that the monster cult would have been exposed to radiation in bomb tests and mutated. From the atom, his breath in radioactive is going to irradiate everything he touches. “Godzilla is presented as an animal-unpredictable and like a hero who protects humans. We have a lot of fun, but it is also a question of the harm of pollution, genetic manipulation, of the ravages of war and the atomic bomb in Japan, ” she explains.

Handling adroitly the language of wood, Elizabeth Olsen talks about his small role as a nurse-wife-the mother of the family and fails to point out that the colossal dragon is the undisputed star of this epic movie where the special effects and dogfights overwrite any human incarnation. For her, each experience is positive, it opens new perspectives and broadens the horizon… only if it notes that ” as an actor one is called to be the spokesperson of the films on which it has no control. This makes us vulnerable in the event of a failure. We become products and it is sometimes difficult “.

But when you’re a young and ambitious actress, the important thing is above all to exercise his art, “At the beginning I went through all the auditions that stood out, simply to gain experience.” she points out. And Elizabeth Olsen has not had to force himself to accept to turn in a movie of the genre she prefers : the blockbuster, “When I was little, my favorite movie was” Star Wars “. I love science fiction and I’m also a big fan of “Iron Man” and ” Sherlock Holmes “.

Born to be a actress

To become an Actress, she dreamed very early on, even though his mother, a dancer, would have preferred it to be switched to the torch ” From my earliest childhood my mother was taking us, my sisters and me, ballet, theatre, film, and this gave rise then to large discussions at home “. Very early on, she attended the platters ” for the fun of it with my sisters.” 7 years ago she is requesting to take a course “to learn” and this course studious led her to leave Los Angeles to put himself assiduously to the theatre. “Around the age of 16 years, a friend convinced me to participate in a musical and then I decided to take courses of dramatic art. I had a chance to be admitted to the Tisch School of the Arts, New York University (attended also by Angelina Jolie, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lady Gaga, Ed.) “

A great admirer of Chekhov, Elizabeth will also follow a training of one semester in Moscow ” I was fascinated to see at what point the russians of my generation are marked by the history of their country. They have gone through a set of movements, revolutions, radical changes and this creates a solidarity that we do not know in the United States. I was also struck to see very often people stop in the middle of the night, to help someone in a drunken and ensure his return to his home safely. In New York you see people lying in the street and you come across without paying attention, avoiding to look them in the eye “

Patiently the ant, Lizzie (on nick) has carved out his gallery, “I did not want to burn the steps” and this, despite the a priori attached to the reputation of party girls her sisters. His baptism of fire will be the face of Jane Fonda and Catherine Keener in “Peace, Love and Misunderstanding” and it was during this filming that she was “Martha Marcy May Marleen” where she burst onto literally the screen and takes off on the peaks of Utah at Sundance. Since then, she has appeared in ” The Silent House “, in “Red Lights” in the face of De Niro and Sigourney Weaver in the remake of” Old Boy “, or ” Liberal Art “.

Cate Blanchett for model

Well prepared to the vagaries of the business, she dreams of a career at Cate Blanchett, who has found the perfect balance between commercial imperatives and artistic creation, but she is still lucid “The career of an actress is unpredictable. Whether it’s money, career, or emotion, is on a roller coaster. One day while at the top, the next day at the lowest, with a phone silent and doubts that take you by the throat. The challenge is to maintain the focus of what you want to do with a small margin of compromise “…

The fact of having grown up in Los Angeles, surrounded by the children of actors and writers prepared the way for the bittersweet flavour of fame and she does not ignore the media frenzy of “My big sisters have had success at the age of 9 months with the series” the house Party ” and they are always gossip magazines. They have also appeared on the cover of “Newsweek” as the designer of the year 2011 with their claw “The Row” and I am very appreciative of their success. They have only two and a half years older than me, but their celebrity status has me protected, and allowed me to build slowly. We live all three in New York and we often see each other… except me, I can go outside to take my coffee without attracting attention “.

If Elizabeth fled the ” pipolisation “, with his mental top-level sporting, yet it is escalating, “I practice yoga, and boxing and I devour life,” says the one who has managed to establish itself in the space of 2 years. Fan of volleyball, Elizabeth loves the effort of the group as at the theatre and the work “tears” as in independent productions where ” you score points because the others are making out of you what is the best “. But as the success is not shared, it is doing so very well alone. Go Lizzie !