Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans as a couple ? “They are engaged,” they say !

For several years now, everyone asks themselves what happens between Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans. Are they in love ? “Well we go out together in secret for at least 3 years”, said the young woman, 27 years of age. “We are engaged”she eventually added.

Chris Evans was not slow to replicate.“I remember that. I remember you have sent a message saying ‘apparently we go out together !”

Of course, all this is a farce on the part of two colleagues ! They are not together, or at least, not yet as much as Ellen DeGeneres has even encouraged to attend. “You seem to be compatible. No seriously. You should think about it. You’re both single. Maybe the people see something you don’t see !”.

And you , what do you think of a possible romance between Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen ? Wouldn’t they just go well together ? In any case, they clearly seem to agree as shown in the video below.

Some time ago, Elizabeth Olsen has responded to the many rumours about a spin-off about her character Scarlet Witch / Wanda Maximoff in “Captain America” the website Business Insider. “Honestly, I don’t know. I love my character, but I’m not sure that it would fit in the Marvel universe, and if it is really necessary”.

To watch Elizabeth Olsen and Chris Evans discuss their chemistry on the screen, it goes above !

A. I. T