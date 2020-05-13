Elizabeth Olsen and Jessica Chastain : Blonde euphoric and redhead sensual

Two days of the Golden Globes, repeat unofficial Oscars, Hollywood is busy preparing for its exit on the first red carpet major of the year and deserted the festivals in the margin.

Great missed the nominations for the Golden Globes for her role of a young girl paranoid in Martha Marcy May MarleneElizabeth Olsen is left empty-handed of Yun Jung-hee was awarded best actress for her role in Poetry. According to Kim Hye-ja in Mother,

Already wreathed in a cloud of prices for the festival de Sundance 2011, Elizabeth Olsen kept the smile of an actress who is already very busy. Beautiful in her black dress and flower, the young actress will land in France as early as 29 February in Martha Marcy May Marlenebefore diving into the nightmare of The silent house.

At his side, Jessica Chastain appeared finally as beautiful as on the screen. Rather bland on the red carpet in recent times, the actress has also exploded a year ago just thanks to The Tree of Life of Terrence Malick. Appeared in half-a-dozen films in recent months, she has received the award for best actress in a supporting role for Coriolanus (unreleased in us), The case of Rachel Singer, The color of feelings, “” Take Shelter, Killing Fields and The Tree of Life. Announced by Lady Di in Caught in flightshe will lend her voice to a beast in Madagascar 3 : Bons baisers d Europe.

Also omnipresent on the screens, Michael Fassbender has been awarded with the best actor award for A dangerous method, Jane Eyre (unreleased in us), Shame, and even X-Men : The beginning. Christopher Plummerest came to receive the award for best actor in a supporting role for Beginnerswhile queJudy Greer, Shailene Woodley and director Alexander Payne accounted for The descendants, best movie of the year. To note that the extraordinary music of the Chemical Brothers composed for the film Hanna is finally rewarded.

The list specifies for each category the dolphin.

Best movie : The descendants.

Dolphin : The Tree of Life.

Best director : Terrence Malick (The Tree of Life).

Dolphin : Martin Scorsese (Hugo Cabret).

Best actress : Yun Jung-hee (Poetry).

Runner Up : Kirsten Dunst (Melancholia).

Best supporting role : Jessica Chastain (Coriolanus, The case of Rachel Singer, The color of feelings, “” Take Shelter, Killing Fields, The Tree of Life).

Runner Up : Janet McTeer (Albert Nobbs).

Best actor : Michael Fassbender (A dangerous method, Jane Eyre, Shame, X-Men : The beginning.).

Dauphin : Michael Shannon (Take Shelter).

Best supporting role : Christopher Plummer (Beginners).

Dolphin : Patto Oswalt (Young Adult).

Best screenplay : Asghar Farhadi (A separation).

Best photo : Emmanuel Lubezki (The Tree of Life).

Best production design : Dante Farretti (Hugo Cagret).

Best music : The Chemical Brothers (Hanna).

Best foreign film : City of Life and Death, Chuan Lu.

Best documentary film : The cave of forgotten dreams, by Werner Herzog.

Best animated film : Rango.