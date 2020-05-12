Elizabeth Olsen confirmed to the cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron

Samuel L. Jackson confirmed in an interview given to the Wall Street Journal the presence of Elizabeth Olsen in the long-awaited Avengers: Age of Ultron.



Scarlett Johansson aka Black Widow is going to feel less alone. The team Avengers should open to women, with the arrival of Elizabeth Olsen. The announcement comes from the top, since this is Samuel L. Jackson, sir Nick Fury himself who has confirmed the Wall Street Journal the rumor that has hung for several months already.

The young woman was known for her role in the troubled Martha Marcy May Marlene. The one that was there is still a little “The Third sister Olsen” could be a first name, as we will see in the reboot Oldboyversion Spike Lee, and in that of Godzilla.

Its role has not been unveiled, but there is every reason to believe that it could interpret the red witcha mutant with magical powers, daughter of Magneto.

It would then alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has swapped the tights green Kick-ass for holding far more becoming to Quicksilver, twin brother of the witch. Pure coincidence, the two are already partners in Godzilla.





With this new addition to a cast already provided, Ultron can already start to tremble. The film is expected to release in may 2015.